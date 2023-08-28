Biden 'old,' Trump 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch

FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak during a Presidential Debate Watch Party at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Unflattering portraits of both Biden and Trump emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)