Biden Administration to give out 400 million free masks

KIMT NEWS 3.- The Biden administration will be making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents.
The decision comes as health leaders are saying they are more effective at protection against the Omicron variant than cloth masks.
The masks will come from the government's strategic national stockpile. They will be available for pick up at pharmacies and health centers nationwide.
People including Megan Tordsen are for the Biden administration's big move.
"I think any amount of masks and protection is a positive thing to help combat the disease."
Other people including Britt Moser are against what the Biden administration is doing.
"I think it's just window dressing and I don't think masks even N95's, they give a false sense of security and I think it's just not productive what the administration is doing."
The federal government's free mask distribution to the public will be the largest since the pandemic started. The feds will begin shipping the masks this week. you can expect them to be available by next week.