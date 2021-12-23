Biden Administration delays resumption of federal student loan payments

ROCHESTER, Minn.- President Joe Biden has pushed back the start date for federal student loan payments to May 1 on Wednesday.
The moratorium was previously set to expire on Jan. 31 but was extended due to recent COVID-19 Omicron spikes across the nation.
Federal student loan payments and accrued interest has been frozen by the government for almost two years.
There is over $1.3 trillion in federal student loan debt, which affects almost 41 million Americans, according to the Education Department.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said now is the time to start making payments.
"If you have student loan debt and let's say you have a $300 payment, then this $300 now can be spent on something else. My recommendation is that anybody who has student loan debt, now is the time to continue to make payments. Maybe not the full amount if you are not able to at this time but some payment. I would recommend every week because right now if you make that payment it all goes toward the principle because no interest is accruing," Hardy said.
The Biden Administration requested a legal review from the Education and Justice Department over its legal authority to cancel federal student loan debt earlier this year.
Those findings are still pending.