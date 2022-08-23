Bid to demolish 2 downtown Albert Lea buildings comes in over $700K

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea City Council voted in July to move forward with the emergency abatement of two buildings after part of the building at 332 S. Broadway started collapsing at the end of June.
With the sole bid coming in substantially higher than estimated to demolish the partially collapsing buildings, the Albert Lea City Council voted Monday to reject the bid.
The only the city received for the demolition of the buildings at 324 and 332 S. Broadway was for about $711,000, more than what the city is willing to accept.
In addition to public safety concerns, Zoning and Building Official Wayne Sorenson says the buildings have brought concern because they share walls with conjoining buildings.
“As one building falls, or if you're demolishing it, you have to proceed quite carefully there's always the danger of damage to the adjoined buildings, so the joined buildings is the main hazard right now.”
The city plans to go through with a partial abatement on the back side of the building with a local contractor immediately.
“We're working hard and we're doing our best to dot our I-s and cross our Ts. Trust us on that, so we've got engineers and architects working with us on this project, so we're moving forward,” Sorensen adds.
Next the city will continue to plan for an adjusted sequence of demolition, including potentially rebidding the project with extended time periods to accommodate a more available field of contractors.
After demolition, the plan is for the city to put in a green space to stabilize and prepare for any possible redevelopment in the downtown historic district.