Bicyclist hit by SUV in Franklin County, rider flown to hospital for treatment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa – A bicyclist was injured Thursday after being hit by an SUV north of Hampton.
The Iowa State Patrol says the collision happened around 7:43 pm on Olive Avenue, just north of 180th Street in Franklin County.
The Patrol says Ted Porter Hughes, 73 of Sheffield, was driving north and heading up a hill when he struck the bicycle being ridden by Emily Elizabeth Buttshaw, 41 of Hampton, from behind.
Buttshaw was flown by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Hughes was not hurt.
The State Patrol says this collision is under investigation. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Hampton Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.