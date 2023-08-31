Bicyclist hit by car and killed south of Waterloo

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 pm south of La Porte City. The crash report says John R. Rice, 83 of Cedar Falls, was riding his bike south on Highway 218 when he was hit by the car driven by Dewayne L. Arends, 77 of Oxford Junction. The collision happened near the intersection with 51st Street.
Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. This collision remains under investigation,
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and La Porte City Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.