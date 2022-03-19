Bethel Lutheran Church gives back to those in need by partnering with local food shelf

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend, Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester kicked off ‘Service Saturdays, a new youth volunteer program.
On the first and third Saturday of every month, Life Gate Services provide a food shelf and health screenings to people who don't have access to healthcare.
Bethel, hungry for ways to serve the community -and Life Gate in need of extra hands - it was a perfect pair.
“It’s just another way for us to show love to one another, and to share our fortunes that we have, and be a blessing to others,” says Kelsie Watkins, Director of the high school ministry, at Bethel Lutheran Church.
In addition to giving to the community, it will provide service hours for things like national honors society and confirmation classes for youth in the program.
Watkins says service is an important part of being in a community.
“I think it's really hard to be a good, connected member of the community, if you're not interacting with people that you wouldn't see otherwise, and helping people that are less fortunate and less privileged than you are."
"It’s not just for us, or to make us feel good, we're part of this larger community that has needs that aren't being met - and we can help meet those needs,” she adds.
The group will continue to support different causes each month* to help meet the needs of the community.
Next month’s project - Bethel Lutheran Church will be making blankets for Project Linus - which gives blankets to traumatized and severely ill children and teens.