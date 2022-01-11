"Best In Show" named for River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa – The River City Sculptures on Parade has named its latest “Best In Show” winner.
For the second time, the artwork of Jack Morford takes home the award. His creation titled “Book Peddlers” is on display on East State Street near the Sculptures on Parade sign and map. Morford, who has since died, described the bronze sculpture of two figures on a tricycle loaded with books as ““Whimsical figures playing on a subtle scene of sarcasm. They give a touch of the real world, while at the same time taking the viewer into their own imagination and dreams.”
Morford’s “Lost in a Dream,” a bronze piece of a pensive angel staring into a pool, won the “Best In Show” award in 2019. This year’s $2,000 prize will go to Morford’s family. “Book Peddlers” is available for purchase at $25,800.
River City Sculptures on Parade says the “Best In Show” competition was judged by an esteemed panel of local artists: local artist and art instructor Peggy Bang from Mason City; artist Chris White from Clear Lake; and Alexis Beucler, the art instructor at NIACC. “The judges were very intentional in their selection. It took some doing, but they eventually reached a consensus on the Morford sculpture, noting the unique style, texture, and final finish,” says Parade chairwoman Robin Anderson.
The 71-piece exhibit follows a 1.7 mile walk designed to lead participants on a looping route to the Cultural Crescent and back to the Mason City central core. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641-423-5724.