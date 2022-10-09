Berean Community Church cancels Sunday service to give back to Rochester community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Berean Community Church decided to cancel its Sunday service and instead spend the time out in the community serving the Rochester area.
Calling it ‘Be the Church,’ 120 people signed up across the Med City Sunday morning. Berean Community Church provided an outreach group to take on a clean up project at Damascus Way.
It is a faith-based program to help people newly out of incarceration who are making the transition back to society.
“Interaction we have with community helps bridge the distance between our past, and where we're going in our future,” says Jim Ryan, Civic Engagement with Damascus Way.
Damascus Way provides individuals community service opportunities, a secure place to live, and resources to make the adjustment out of incarceration a little easier. Ryan says giving back makes him feel like a part of the community.
“It's a whole lot of things that need to happen, rather than release you from prison and be on your own, it's nice to have a place like this to be able to choose to go to and have that support.” Berean church also provided a safe place for mothers and their children to play in its newly renovated spaces.
“We wanna make sure we are connecting with people that we wouldn't always see on a traditional day-to-day basis. So it's really encouraging to reach out to them, make connections that we wouldn't normally be able to because we're typically in church on a Sunday morning,” says Caitlin Johnson, Office Manager and Children’s Director at Berean Community Church.
Volunteers also spent the day of service with The Landing MN serving breakfast at Salvation Army, doing yard work and landscaping at Bear Creek Church, and sharing a coffee and a prayer in Peace Plaza.
Berean Community Church plans to continue Sundays of service throughout the year.