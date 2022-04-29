Benda and Smith to be added to Iowa Peace Officer Memorial

DES MOINES, Iowa – A northeast Iowa state trooper who died after a 2021 crash is one of two names being added to the state’s Peace Officer Memorial.
Trooper Ted Benda of rural Decorah crashed on October 14, 2021, on Highway 52 north of Postville after swerving to avoid a deer. He was critically injured and died five days later.
Benda and Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will be honored May 6 at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony at the state capitol. , Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens will recognize Benda and Smith for dedicating “their lives to serving Iowans to protect and keep our communities safe.”
Sergeant Smith was shot and killed during an arrest near Grundy Center on April 9, 2021.