Being caught with a stolen motorcycle means jail time for Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of driving a stolen motorcycle has been sentenced,
Zachary Leroy Jensen, 33 of Mason City, was charged with second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.
Law enforcement says Jensen was caught driving a stolen 1979 Honda Twinstar motorcycle in the 900 block of N. Adams Avenue on April 5. Court documents state the cycle had been reported stolen on March 3, the vehicle identification number had been partially ground off, and Jensen was driving it using a screwdriver. Investigators say meth was also found in Jensen’s pocket.
He pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of meth-3rd offense. Jensen has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and three to five years of probation.