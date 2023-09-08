It has been a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures have warmed nicely into the 70s. We're looking at perfect weather for some high school football this evening! Clear skies and light winds are expected and temperatures will gradually cool through the 60s.
Beautiful weather conditions for high school football
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
