Beautiful weather conditions for high school football

  • Updated
Friday Football Forecast

It has been a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures have warmed nicely into the 70s. We're looking at perfect weather for some high school football this evening! Clear skies and light winds are expected and temperatures will gradually cool through the 60s.

