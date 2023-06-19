Beachgoers take advantage of hot temperatures during holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Juneteenth is being celebrated as a state holiday for the first time in Minnesota today. Here's how some community members enjoyed the holiday. There were lots of people having fun at the beach at Foster Arend Park. The beach was sunny, warm, and pleasant earlier today. It was a good today to listen to "Come Together" by The Beatles, eat some ice cream with your sister, read the last novel in the "Throne of Glass" book series, build a makeshift waterbed for your doll, and, of course, splash around in the water. Brittany Beall, one of the parents who was there, said it's good the holiday's being recognized.
“It’s very nice. I think it’s important for it to be recognized and everybody to just kinda take in the day and celebrate it and have some family time and relax and just enjoy an extra little day to the weekend as well," Beall said.
You could also check out the beach at Cascade Lake Park or the one at Chester Woods Park. There are no lifeguards on duty at any of these beaches. They're all free and open seven days a week.