"Be The Match" drive held at Apache Mall

At Apache Mall, there was a "Be The Match" drive today for a one-year-old boy named Ari Chambers-Baltz.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Apache Mall, there was a "Be The Match" drive today for a one-year-old boy named Ari Chambers-Baltz. Ari has X-linked hyper IgM syndrome, meaning his immune system is compromised. He needs a stem cell transplant or else he'll likely die before he's 30. At the drive, people swabbed their cheeks to see if they're a match for a transplant. Sharon Chambers, one of Ari's grandmothers, said Ari means the world to her.

“He is such a sweet, precious little boy full of energy, very loving. He’s a happy little boy . He’s just fun to be with, fun to be around," Chambers said.

Once a match is found, he'll go through his transplantation at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.