Be alert of extra enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this Labor Day weekend

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Amid concerns about impaired driving, there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this labor day weekend.
So far, more than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Minnesota law enforcement has been cracking down on DWIs with extra enforcement since mid August and will continue through Monday, September 5th.
Driving impaired is a concern of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office . They encourage people to plan ahead and make sure you have a sober ride.
“We ask those people that are out there that are sober to just anticipate what's in front of them so that in case they do come across someone that is impaired, they're a little more prepared for that as they come upon it,” says Capt. Chris Wallace with Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
In honor of fallen Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ted Foss, Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will also have extra enforcement on "Move Over Day," Wednesday, August 31 from 9 am – 9 pm.
“You get into the county on some of the rural roads and it becomes more important for that to happen. It can be a little bit tougher for cars to move over on a two lane road but we'll be out there enforcing that as well,” adds Capt. Wallace.
Rochester Police Department also has extra DWI enforcement planned the evenings of Thursday, September 1st through Monday, September 5th.