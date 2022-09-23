BCA continues to investigate "concerning" swatting trend; promotes See it, Say it, Send it app

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're continuing to learn more about the hoax 911 calls made to Minnesota dispatch centers this week as part of a large swatting campaign.
The false calls were made about active shooters at school districts cross the state.
On Wednesday in Rochester law enforcement agencies were called to Lourdes High School around 10am for the first hoax call. An additional 14 Minnesota school districts were impacted by the swatting calls.
Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says when analyzing every call it appears the similar voice and tone of the callers is from one suspect using an internet number.
For anyone unfamiliar an internet call is an electronic signal that travels across the internet but functions much like a landline call.
BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says the agency has been tracking this concerning trend and while they're complex cases the agency does have tools to unmask the callers.
He explained, "We have the ability to work with companies, phone companies and internet companies, to be able to work our way back and identify where a call originated from. So, there are a number of technological tools we have available and working with those companies we're able to get information and work through the data to be able to uncover who may have been able to do this."
The BCA is also reminding students and staff to notify law enforcement about any suspected threats or Evans says they can contact the agency through the See it, Say it, Send it app.
Evans added, "It was originally intended to be an app to gather threats to our schools in particular those that wish to cause harm through things like mass shootings or in this case it became highlighted this week where we had the swatting incidents across the state. If someone knew of somebody that was going to do that this app would be a great place to go as well."
The agency hasn't received a significant amount of tips on the app at this time according to Evans. However, by getting the word out, the BCA hopes to help local law enforcement agencies across the state.