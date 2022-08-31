Bats blamed for closure of Austin's Community Learning Center

AUSTIN, Minn. – A winged intruder is causing the closure of the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Austin.
School District Superintendent Dr. Joey Page has sent a letter to families and caregivers that the presence of bats in the CLC will mean the cancelation of classes from Thursday through September 12.
“There have been no student health or safety issues attributed to the bats,” writes Dr. Page. “However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to move further education of students to our elementary buildings around the District. As soon as the arrangements have been finalized, we will communicate more specific information, including the location of your classroom.”
The CLC is the location of Austin Adult Learning, Early Childhood Family Education, Early Childhood Special Education, and Kids Korner. It also hosts Early Childhood Screening, a free and required service before students can be admitted to kindergarten.
Dr. Page states the CLC’s Kids Korner program will be closed on September 1 and 2. It will be reopened with normal operations at Sumner Elementary on September 6. Kids Korner staff will share further communication with families/caregivers.
Families and caregivers will be notified of their child’s new classroom location and any changes to transportation before September 9.