Bash at the Lake brings music and fun to Clear Lake Saturday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A new free summer music festival will be held Saturday in Clear Lake.
Organizers say “Bash at the Lake” will feature “live Christian bands, local food vendors including a mobile Chick-fil-A from Rochester, MN, and plenty of exciting games and activities for the young and young at heart!
Taking place from 11 am to 8:30 pm at Clear Lake City Park, “Bash at the Lake” is meant to continue what was started by Bash on the Farm, a previously successful North Iowa musical festival, and has brought together many volunteers from North Iowa businesses, churches, and other organizations.
The event will present performances by the groups Go Fish, Awaken the Dust, and Rend Collective.
"Bash at the Lake" is produced by United to Serve with Passion & Purpose.