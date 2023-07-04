Barbed wire break-in in Mason City is turned into a misdemeanor

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal has turned a barbed wire-covered felony into a misdemeanor.
Keith James Ingersoll, 34 of Mason City, was charged with first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into a home in the 400 block of 6th Street NW in Mason on September 25, 2022. Law enforcement says Ingersoll swung a barbed wire-covered bat at the people in the home while wearing a face mask that was covered in blood.
Ingersoll has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of trespass and has been fined $260.