...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday.
These values could be locally higher at times.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly
lower afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Barbecue contest brings flavor and community together

  • 0

A barbecue contest was held at Spring Valley's South Park

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-The annual festival Ag Days wrapped up today. A barbecue contest was held today at South Park. Once the contest officially began, the contestants had up to six and a half hours to prepare their entries. In order to keep things fair, they were all given the same types of meat. A panel of judges tasted the entries and decided the winners. The top finishers received cash prizes. Cody Koebke, one of the event organizers, said that the contestants liked connecting with each other.

“They can each talk about their secrets and how they do things differently. They can maybe share their recipes cuz each-each person seems to have their own seasoning recipe or their own barbecue sauce version, so they just like to share all that," Koebke said.

The event organizers plan to hold another barbecue contest around this time next year. They will most likely be switching up the meats.

