Barbecue contest brings flavor and community together

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-The annual festival Ag Days wrapped up today. A barbecue contest was held today at South Park. Once the contest officially began, the contestants had up to six and a half hours to prepare their entries. In order to keep things fair, they were all given the same types of meat. A panel of judges tasted the entries and decided the winners. The top finishers received cash prizes. Cody Koebke, one of the event organizers, said that the contestants liked connecting with each other.
“They can each talk about their secrets and how they do things differently. They can maybe share their recipes cuz each-each person seems to have their own seasoning recipe or their own barbecue sauce version, so they just like to share all that," Koebke said.
The event organizers plan to hold another barbecue contest around this time next year. They will most likely be switching up the meats.