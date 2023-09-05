Bans on burning issued for Hancock and Worth counties

KIMT-TV 3 News – Burn bans have been issued for Hancock and Worth counties in North Iowa.
The ban went into effect at 8 am Monday in Hancock County. This burn ban prohibits open burning without written permission from the Fire Chief in the fire district in which the fire occurs. The Fire Departments remind everyone to be vigilant and suggest that farmers consider having rippers near the fields that they are harvesting this fall, so they are easily accessible if needed.
The burn ban goes into effect at noon Monday in Worth County. After receiving a request from Worth County Emergency Management, representing each fire department in Worth County, the State Fire Marshal’s Office says conditions in Worth County are such that open burning poses a danger to life and property.