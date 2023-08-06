Young artist performs around the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A young artist performed today at Little Thistle Brewing Company. It wasn't even Eleanor Sievers' first gig. She had her first gig at Bleu Duck Kitchen back in April of 2022. At Little Thistle Brewing Company, the 15-year-old artist used her acoustic guitar to play some original songs that she wrote as well as covers of modern pop songs and older music. Many of her family members were there to cheer her on. She explained how she feels while she's performing.
“Usually nervous to start with, but, especially, af-I’ve been gigging more and more, it’s just turned into a fun thing that I feel really lucky to get to be able to do. Definitely, getting to have people I know and I care about in the audience is really helpful. They make me feel a lot more comfortable," Sievers said.
Her next gig will be tomorrow at Peace Plaza. It'll go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. She will release an extended play later this year in the fall. It will be available on various music streaming platforms.