Looking at the events schedule for the 83rd North Iowa Band Festival

North Iowa Band Festival Schedule
Thursday, May 26
6-8 p.m. - Carnival Open - Downtown
6 p.m. - John Adams Middle School Band Concert - Principal Pavilion
6:45 p.m. - Mason City Municipal Concert - Principal Pavilion
Friday, May 27
4-7 p.m. - Stu Nevermann Run Packet Pickup - Aquatic Center
4 p.m. - Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace Open - Downtown
4 p.m. - Mason City Jazz Band - Downtown Main Stage
5 p.m. - Mason City High School Orchestra Concert - Principal Pavilion
6 p.m. - Emma Butterworth - Downtown Main Stage
7:30 p.m. - The Nadas - Downtown Main Stage
Saturday, May 28
8 a.m. - 32nd Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run - Aquatic Center
10 a.m. - 83rd North Iowa Band Festival Parade
Noon - Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace Open - Downtown
12:45 p.m. - Mohawk Danzers - Principal Pavilion
1 p.m. - NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement - Principal Pavilion
1 p.m. - Awards Ceremony - Principal Pavilion
2-4 p.m. - Petting Zoo/Balloon Creation/Spin Art - Central Park
5:30 p.m. - Juni West - Downtown Main Stage
7:30 p.m. - Betty and the Gents - Downtown Main Stage
Sunday, May 29
9 a.m. - Outdoor Worship Service - Trinity Lutheran
11-5 - Marketplace open - Downtown
Noon-8 p.m. - Carnival/Concessions - Downtown