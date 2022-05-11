 Skip to main content
Looking at the events schedule for the 83rd North Iowa Band Festival

  • Updated
North Iowa Band Festival

North Iowa Band Festival Schedule

Thursday, May 26

6-8 p.m. - Carnival Open - Downtown

6 p.m. - John Adams Middle School Band Concert - Principal Pavilion

6:45 p.m. - Mason City Municipal Concert - Principal Pavilion

Friday, May 27

4-7 p.m. - Stu Nevermann Run Packet Pickup - Aquatic Center

4 p.m. - Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace Open - Downtown

4 p.m. - Mason City Jazz Band - Downtown Main Stage

5 p.m. - Mason City High School Orchestra Concert - Principal Pavilion

6 p.m. - Emma Butterworth - Downtown Main Stage

7:30 p.m. - The Nadas - Downtown Main Stage

Saturday, May 28

8 a.m. - 32nd Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run - Aquatic Center

10 a.m. - 83rd North Iowa Band Festival Parade

Noon - Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace Open - Downtown

12:45 p.m. - Mohawk Danzers - Principal Pavilion

1 p.m. - NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement - Principal Pavilion

1 p.m. - Awards Ceremony - Principal Pavilion

2-4 p.m. - Petting Zoo/Balloon Creation/Spin Art - Central Park

5:30 p.m. - Juni West - Downtown Main Stage

7:30 p.m. - Betty and the Gents - Downtown Main Stage

Sunday, May 29

9 a.m. - Outdoor Worship Service - Trinity Lutheran

11-5 - Marketplace open - Downtown

Noon-8 p.m. - Carnival/Concessions - Downtown

