Community comes together to help a band find its way

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Eagles Club hosted a fundraiser today in order to help a band compete in the International Blues Challenge happening next year in Memphis, Tennessee. Jimmi & The Band Of Souls played a one hour set of original songs as well as a few rearrangements of songs like To Be Alone With You by Bob Dylan. The money will help the band pay for gas, hotels, and marketing. Attendees could drop money off in a donation bucket, purchase posters that the band members autographed, and participate in a 50/50 raffle.
“I wouldn't be the person who I am today if it wasn't for music, and so I love playing music because of how it moves people. It's not only just tapping their feet and swinging their hips, but it moves their hearts, it moves their souls, helps'em think differently about life, and helps'em enjoy their life," Jimmi Langemo, the lead singer, said.
The upcoming challenge will be held from January 16th to January 20th.