Community celebrating Cheese Festival

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-- Sunday is the last day of the annual Pine Island Cheese fest and many are getting their last dose of fun in.
While some event attendees found themselves exploring the rides and games, others decided to partake in some of the daily activities, such as the volleyball and pickleball games, wine and cheese tasting , and even a night of fireworks.
Vendors also shared that they enjoyed the large crowds and opportunities to build up their clientele.
One event attendee, Alexi Pryd, advises for next year's event to consider being prepared for the heat.
To wrap up the weekend of events, a parade was held on Main Street featuring notable community organizations and members.