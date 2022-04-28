Ban on poultry events in Minnesota is extended until June

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The statewide ban on poultry events due to bird flu has been extended to June 1 in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health enacted the temporary ban in March for all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse. The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Minnesota was confirmed on March 26.
“We appreciate the patience of flock owners as we extend this pause on poultry events to continue evaluating the risk HPAI poses to their birds while at home or on the road at a fair or other event,” says Board of Animal Health Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser. “We have a close eye on the upcoming county fair season and other community events, and we hope this extension suppresses the virus to allow those things to proceed safely as planned in June.”
Direct selling of poultry is still allowed through private sales, stores, or via mail by National Poultry Improvement Plan authorized sellers. This temporary ban only applies to events where birds congregate and does not apply to poultry products. State officials say there is no food safety concern for consumers.