Ban on live bird exhibitions is lifted in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The ban on live bird exhibitions in Iowa has been lifted.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says it has been 30 days since federal ag officials confirmed a new infection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in domestic poultry in the state.
“Today’s announcement is a welcome sign of continued progress in our state’s efforts to effectively manage the outbreak of avian influenza and protect Iowa’s poultry flocks,” says Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “While efforts will continue to prevent additional virus spread, we are pleased to resume poultry sales and exhibitions; a step made possible by our ability to respond quickly from the start.”
All poultry exhibitions and sales must be registered with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at least 30 days before the event.
The highly contagious HPAI has been confirmed at 19 poultry sites in Iowa, including locations in Bremer, Franklin, Hardin, Humboldt, and Kossuth counties. Experts say HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys.