Bakery Flats rezoning approved by city council

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City council has approved rezoning the zone of a former Northwest Rochester bakery.
The zoning change follows the proposal of building a rental housing complex at the site, which was not possible before due to its status as a light industrial zone.
City council's rezoning approval has opened the door for preliminary design plans for proposed development.
Formerly designated as a light industrial area, the new approval will shift the plot to an R4 high-density residential zone.
"City teammates really saw that light industrial might not be the best use here, especially because it's surrounded by all residential properties," said Elliot Mohler, planner for Rochester Community Development.
This change helps pave the way for current property owner The Prow Company to move forward with plans for a 210-unit, eight story residential complex - with the possibility of commercial space being added at the ground floor.
"Across the street is another mixed-use type of zoning district," Mohler said. "When we do these zone changes, we want to make sure that they fit with a comprehensive plan and overall fit with the underlying land use."
The Prow Co. has hired local firms to help with design and development. CRW Architecture and Design Group is tasked with creating create the outline and design plans, and WSE Massey Engineering will be responsible for development.
Once final plans are drafted, the property owner will be required to hold a neighborhood meeting before presenting their plan to city staff for final review.
There is no set date for construction, but it is anticipated to start in fall 2023.