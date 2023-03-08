Bakery Flats rezoning approved by city council

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area. The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches with some locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if necessary. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&