Bait shops gear up for start of fishing season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, there's nothing quite like spending the day with a fishing pole and a tackle box.
With the beginning of fishing season coming next weekend, anglers are getting ready for the big day.
As fishers prepare to cast for walleye, sauger, and northern pike, bait shops are also preparing for an influx of customers.
One such shop is Minske Bait, Tackle, and Custom Rods, a shop that sells custom-made fishing rods in all 50 states and 5 countries. They also sell lures and bait supplied by other small businesses in the area.
Though most of the shop's customers are optimistic for the start of the season, there are some concerns ahead.
Jeff Minske, the shop's owner, says that recent weather threatened to delay the start of this year's opener.
"A lot of people are unsure if the lakes up north are going to be even open for the ice and snow that they had," he said. "I talked to a hotel up in Walker, Minnesota today. There's still some ice floating around on Leech Lake. It's supposed to rain all weekend, they're pretty much assuming it's gonna be a go."
Another obstacle for fishers is the shortage of minnows in the state for bait. While Minske says that his shop has plenty of minnows in supply, he understands why other shops in the area are struggling.
"A lot of the minnows for this area come from western or northwestern Minnesota," he said. "They haven't been able to get on the ice and they haven't been able to trap like they wanted to. Also, the Mississippi is flooded, so they haven't been able to trap like they want to."
With flooding going down and weather improving, though, fishers are hoping that the rest of the season avoids any more rough waters.
You can find the full list of the Minnesota DNR's fishing regulations here.