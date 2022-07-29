Bad muffler results in drug arrest in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler ends up landing a woman in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Law enforcement says Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, was pulled over for a defective muffler Wednesday evening near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Investigators say an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
Court documents state Stucker failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail for further OWI investigation. While Stucker was providing a urine sample, jail staff say about 9 grams of methamphetamine were found inside her bra. Jail staff say Stucker was also found in possession of a digital scale.
Stucker is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and OWI-1st offense.