Bad muffler leads to meth trial for Mason City woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for drugs after being pulled over for a bad muffler is pleading not guilty.
Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting September 20 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI, and possession of contraband in jail.
Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Stucker for a defective muffler on July 27 near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Court documents state an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
Investigators say Stucker failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail for further OWI investigation. While she was providing a urine sample, jail staff say about 9 grams of methamphetamine were found inside Stucker’s bra. Jail staff says she was also found in possession of a digital scale.