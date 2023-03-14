Backyard flock in Chickasaw County tests positive for bird flu

DES MOINES, Iowa – A positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a backyard flock in Chickasaw County.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. S ick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website.
If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern and it remains safe to eat poultry products. Consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products. An internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses.