'Back to School' event gets families ready for the upcoming school year

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester hosted 'Back to School' night with Olmsted County at Cook Park on Wednesday.
The event included fresh hot food, gift card drawings, an inflatable obstacle course, music and service tables for families.
Family Service Rochester's Events and Fundraiser Manager Brenda Chilman said the organization has been hosting the event for more than 10 years.
Chilman said families always look forward to a night of fun before the new school year.
"Families are really appreciative one for being able to access all of the resources but some of the stuff we help them get set up with for school whether it is coming and getting a new haircut so you are all ready to go or we have drawings where we are giving away for gift cards for Shields and Sam's Club. So, start out with a new outfit or a new pair of shoes, something like that. So, the families have appreciated coming to the event for the resources they can reach out to that they maybe did not know existed and the fun time they can have as a family before school starts," Chilman said.
