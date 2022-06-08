Baby formula shortage: Moms turn to social media to help out other parents in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While parents nationwide are experiencing an ongoing baby formula shortage, some in Rochester are turning to social media to help others know when stores are in stock.
First-time mother, Emily Moses tells KIMT News 3 she didn't even know about the shortage when she had her baby in February.
She says her son didn't do well on the first formula she tried, so she switched to a sensitive formula.
After searching far and wide at local retailers, she drove all the way up to the cities and tried 5 different stores before she was able to find what her baby needed.
When she saw people posting online also in need of formula, she decided to share the old formula she no longer needed.
“It was very eye opening to see that a lot of the formula that people needed was the same formula that I had. It just kind of made me realize there are a lot of babies out there that can't handle the normal formula,” she explains.
Moses mentions moms shaming other moms online for not breast feeding or making their own formula, she hopes they can put themselves in other parent's perspective.
“It’s just so hard, because you know as a baby, babies can decline very quickly. It made me realize just how important one kind, just one kind of formula is,” she adds.
Earlier this month The White House launched a new website that will track and show the actions they are taking to get more safe infant formula to shelves.