B-Town Bistro Teaches Kids About Food Trucks

BYRON, Minn.-At Byron High School, students have the chance to take part in some uncommon classes. One class helps them learn about the business side of a food truck. The other instructs them on how to prepare the meals. The classes also prepare the students for larger events such as serving food at a football game. Ashlee Felten said she enjoys the chance to acquire new skills.
“I enjoy it. It's like a new experience. You're able to learn new things and like...figure out, like, how you can make different, like, foods and stuff,” Felten said.
B-Town Bistro will be at the Byron High School football game this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.