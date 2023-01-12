Awards presented at annual meeting of Visit Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Visit Mason City’s annual tourism awards were presented Thursday at Music Man Square.
The non-profit Visit Mason City is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Mason City and says it “is dedicated to attracting, expanding and retaining visitor spending in the area by marketing and promoting Mason City and the North Iowa region as a destination for leisure travelers, motorcoach groups, meeting, convention, and sports events.”
Visit Mason City says:
The 2022 Spirit of Tourism Award was presented to Fat Hill Brewing for its exemplary contributions to the Mason City tourism industry and stimulating the development of tourism opportunities.
The 2022 Friend of Tourism Award was presented to Team Trouble in River City for its enthusiastic support of tourism in Mason City.
The 2022 Tourism Excellence Award was presented to the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission (for the Preserve Iowa Summit) for drawing visitors to town and contributing to a significant economic impact to the Mason City tourism industry.
The Golden Pineapple Awards were also handed out for a fourth year. These awards are voted on by visitors in three categories. 2022 winners are:
Visitors Choice Hotel: Country Inn & Suites (A repeat winner of a Golden Pineapple Award)
Visitors Choice Attraction: Historic Park Inn (Presented to Wright on the Park)
Visitors Choice Restaurant: Prime N’ Wine
Visit Mason City says it fulfilled over 55,000 visitor requests from all 50 states and 32 countries in fiscal year 2021-2022, welcomed more than 4,000 guests to the Mason City Visitor Center, and Cerro Gordo County generated $125.3 million in direct visitor spending