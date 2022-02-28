 Skip to main content
Average Highs on the Rise!

March Average Highs

March! The beginning of the spring season, signaling that warmer days are ahead! When looking at the average high temperatures, we can see that is certainly true. Our average high on March 1st is 32°, but by the end of the month, average highs are flirting with 50°. While we may start to see more mild days, and less snow on the ground, we all know that here in Minnesota and Iowa, we'll likely continue to see snow at some point during the month. Average snowfall is March is at 8.6", so... yeah, we'll probably get some more snow in March.

