ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
“I think people will feel safer and more open about being at home in Rochester when they come to this event because it’s-it’s free and it’s safe and it’s loving and it’s just a way for us to all be together as the families and communities in Rochester," Hall said.
Autumn Ridge Church is going to be one of multiple churches next week participating in "The Fall Nighter." It's a community event in which middle school and high school students get to spend the night in Mall of America. The event will start on November 4th at 6:00 p.m. and end on November 5th at 6:00 a.m.