Auto Shop provides free car washes to first responders

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-The auto repair shop Apex Pro Auto Care offered free car washes today to firefighters, police officers, and EMTs. First responders were able to grab some free popcorn and soda as well as coupons for free car washes in the future. Money raised from drivers around the community paying for car washes will be put toward the Dodge Center Fire Department's relief fund. The fund will help the department pay for equipment. Brent Freerksen, one of the owners of the auto repair shop, explained why the shop decided to hold this event on 9/11.
“It was, you know, traumatic for everybody, and although a lotta bad stuff happened, it showed how we can come together as a community, you know, and the community is what, you know, is necessary for, you know, us to live together and help each other out," Freerksen said.
He also said that the shop plans to increase the amount of advertisements for the event next year in an effort to honor more first responders. The city of Dodge Center donated some of the water that was used for this event.