Auto insurance rates are skyrocketing in the new year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Add this to the list of things which are costing more in 2022 - Insurance rates for cars have been on the rise.
Jason Frankot with Allstate in Rochester says claims have kept them busy over the last four to five months.
Connor Faupel is an independent agent in Rochester. He says there are many factors playing into rising rates - inflation being the biggest one.
“Due to COVID, a lot more people working remotely last year or so, a lot more drivers out on the road - mix that with weather - ice, snow, sleet, that ultimately means more claims coming through,” he explains.
With more people heading back to work, there's more cars on the roads, leading to more accidents.
“Gas prices, food prices, labor costs, housing, all sorts of inflation, and insurance tends to follow suit,” Faupel adds.
Although serious injury claims have been down, minor fender benders are still adding up - thanks to winter weather.
“For some reason people always forget how to drive that very first snow storm, and that one we had here in Rochester was a pretty big one - we had more than a few claims from that,” says Frankot.
Frankot tells KIMT rates are being impacted because the cost of repairs is also up - now that our cars are packed with technology. For instance, repairing a bumper can now cost four to five thousand dollars.
Frankot adds, “A bumper used to call 6-7 hundred dollars to fix - re-bent and put some paint on it - now they can't - with cameras, and sensors.”
He also says if you get in a wreck - you are probably in for a long wait to get your car fixed.
Repair shops are running three to four weeks behind schedule - partly because of a shortage of workers.
One way to keep your rates low - get a hold of an insurance broker.
They have access to several insurance companies and they can shop around to get you a competitive rate.