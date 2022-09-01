Austin's Pacelli High School is introducing its brand new Smart Labs

AUSTIN, Minn. - As the school year begins, Austin's Pacelli High School is introducing its brand new SmartLabs.
With technology becoming a part of kids' futures, the school wanted to fill the learning gap caused by the pandemic while preparing kids for the future with the new SmartLabs.
As part of the Emergency Aid for Non-Public Schools Grant, Pacelli was able to put in two brand new SmartLabs, one for K-5 and one for grades 6-12.
Principal Kane Malo wants to get students to take control of their own learning, by planning for the future, reflecting, and sharing what they learn.
“Taking that problem solving, getting kids ready for life after school, college and career readiness is really the basis of this. We're gonna start that in kindergarten and let the kids roll al the way up to 12th grade,” Malo explains.
The SmartLabs are set up to create a shared partnership for students with 12 computers set up for 24 students in the high school and 9 computers in the elementary school with room for expansion.
“What I hope this brings is putting kids back in charge of their own education, they become reengaged, they find things that they really enjoy, and they dive deeper into it,” he adds.
With the SmartLabs, the high school will start offering Stem 1 in spring, followed by Stem 2 and 3 next year.