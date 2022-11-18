Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver.
Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
Officers went to Paw’s apartment. They say her behavior was erratic and there was no electricity at her home.
According to court documents, while police tried to get a urinalysis test, Paw retreated toward a doorway, grabbed a large meat cleaver, and held it over her head. Officer say Paw had a child strapped to her back at the time.
Officers say they withdrew from the apartment when Paw ran at them with the meat cleaver. The child was eventually separated from Paw and then she was taken to the ground. Paw allegedly struck and kicked an officer multiple times before being subdued.
She has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.