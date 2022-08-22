Austin woman takes plea deal for meat cleaver assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver is taking a plea deal.
Wah Ku Paw, 27 of Austin, was arrested in January and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and endangerment of a child.
Court documents state child protective services contacted Austin police after not having heard from Paw in about two weeks. Officers say they went to Paw’s apartment and found there was no electricity at the place. Police also described Paw’s behavior as erratic.
Investigators say while police tried to get a urinalysis test, Paw retreated toward a doorway, grabbed a large meat cleaver, and held it over her head. Paw allegedly had a child strapped to her back at the time.
Police say they withdrew from the apartment when Paw ran at them with the meat cleaver. The child was eventually separated from Paw before she was taken to the ground. Court documents state Paw struck and kicked an officer multiple times before being subdued.
She has now pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. Her sentencing is set for November 18.