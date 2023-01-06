Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman.
Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service.
Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted robbery. Austin police say Thomas entered Freedom Gas Station on 4th Street NW at around 10 pm on February 24, 2022. Investigators say Thomas demanded money, first claiming someone was coming with a gun and then reaching behind her back as though she was grabbing a gun.
Court documents state no gun was ever seen and the people in the gas station refused to hand over any money.
Thomas was arrested the day after the robbery and charged with three felonies but took a plea deal where two charges were dismissed.