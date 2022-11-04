Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman.
Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault.
Police say Makair got into a fight with a man at the AmericInn in Austin on March 17. Investigators say after the fight, Makair pushed a woman down and stole the keys to the car being driven by the man Makair had a fight with. Court documents state that while the man was in the hotel swimming pool, Makair went to a second-floor window overlooking the pool, pounded on it to draw attention, showed the car keys, then ran outside and stole the car.
Makair was arrested shortly afterward when an officer on routine patrol saw the stolen car.
Makair pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault. She was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and must perform 40 hours of community work service.