Austin woman sent to prison for two drug deaths

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman connected to two drug deaths in Mower County has been sentenced.
Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43 of Austin, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and was sentenced Thursday to nine years and two months behind bars, with credit for 191 days already served. Thomas was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines.
The Austin Police Department says Thomas sold the fentanyl that killed a male drug user in the 900 block of 4th Street NW on March 8, 2022, and a female drug user in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue SW on May 21, 2022. Court documents state electronic messages between Thomas and the victims shortly before their deaths indicated they were buying drugs from Thomas.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, and two counts of second-degree drug sales against Thomas were dismissed. Two counts of second-degree drug sales and two counts of third-degree drug sales were also dismissed for drugs found during a search of Thomas’ home on August 30, 2022.