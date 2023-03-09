 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Austin woman sent to prison for two drug deaths

  • 0
Yashica Thomas

Yashica Thomas

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman connected to two drug deaths in Mower County has been sentenced.

Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43 of Austin, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and was sentenced Thursday to nine years and two months behind bars, with credit for 191 days already served.  Thomas was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines.

The Austin Police Department says Thomas sold the fentanyl that killed a male drug user in the 900 block of 4th Street NW on March 8, 2022, and a female drug user in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue SW on May 21, 2022.  Court documents state electronic messages between Thomas and the victims shortly before their deaths indicated they were buying drugs from Thomas.

As part of a plea deal, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, and two counts of second-degree drug sales against Thomas were dismissed.  Two counts of second-degree drug sales and two counts of third-degree drug sales were also dismissed for drugs found during a search of Thomas’ home on August 30, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you