Austin woman pleads guilty to trying to rob a gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of trying to rob the Freedom Gas Station on 4th Street NW is pleading guilty.
Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was charged with attempted second-degree aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and fifth-degree drug possession. Austin police say Thomas entered Freedom Gas Station at around 10 pm on February 24. Court documents state Thomas demanded money, first claiming someone was coming with a gun and then reaching behind her back as though she was grabbing a gun.
Investigators say no gun was actually seen and the people in the gas station refused to hand over any money.
Thomas was arrested on February 25 in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue NW.
She entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of attempted robbery. Her sentencing is set for January 6, 2023.