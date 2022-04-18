Austin woman pleads guilty to meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A suspected drug dealer pleads guilty over meth found in her vehicle.
Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 21 of Austin, was arrested on September 7, 2021. An Austin police officer says he saw Stotlar driving and knew her license was suspended, so she was pulled over in the 100 block of 1st Street SW. Court documents state a small plastic bag commonly used to hold drugs was seen behind Stotlar’s foot.
A detective says Stotlar is known to sell narcotics and the plastic bag appeared to contain methamphetamine residue. That led to a search of Stotlar’s vehicle, which police say found 22.34 grams of meth.
Stotlar is now scheduled to be sentenced June 16 for third-degree drug possession.