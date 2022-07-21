 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

  • 0
Justice

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules.

Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.  Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021.  Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.

Stotlar received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her sentence.

Tags

Recommended for you