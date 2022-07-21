Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules.
Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021. Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.
Stotlar received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her sentence.