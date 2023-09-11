Austin woman arrested with over 200 grams of meth is sent to federal prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman caught in Mower County with over 200 grams of methamphetamine is going to federal prison.
Lori Beth Luna, 32 of Austin, was arrested in May 2022 after law enforcement searched a home in the 700 block of 6th Avenue SE in Austin. Court documents state Luna was at the home and 21.6 grams of meth were found in her purse and another 183 grams of meth were discovered in her bedroom.
Luna was charged in Mower County District Court with first-degree drug possession.
Luna was then indicted in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota in December 2022 for being part of a drug-dealing operation. She eventually pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute meth.
Luna was sentenced in August to nine years in federal prison, with credit for time served. After her federal conviction, the state charges against Luna were dismissed.